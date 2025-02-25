BRITISH GOVT COMMENDS ZAMBIA FOR THE PROGRESS MADE ON GETTING CHILDREN INTO SCHOOL





Today, United Kingdom (UK) High Commissioner to Zambia, Her Excellency Rebecca Terzeon paid a courtesy call on Minister of Education, Hon. Douglas Syakalima.



Here are the highlights:



MINISTER OF EDUCATION, HON. DOUGLAS SYAKALIMA



✅️Reaffirmed Government’s commitment to an inclusive education system, emphasising the ongoing efforts to ensure that every child has access to quality learning opportunities.





✅️It is Government’s resolve that an inclusive education system prevails in every sphere of the people and that quest is ongoing.



✅️Observed a sharp reduction in absenteeism which has been attributed to the free education policy and School Feeding Programme.





✅️There are 106 Districts on the School Feeding Programme this year which will further boost numbers of healthy learners.



✅️Described the continued bilateral ties of boosting the local education sector as uplifting for citizens that previously faced inadequacy.





UK HIGH COMMISSIONER TO ZAMBIA, HER EXCELLENCY REBECCA TERZEON



✅️Commended Zambia for the progress made on getting children into School through the Education for all policy and the efforts involved in the development and rollout of the new school curriculum.





✅️Through Girls Education programme, reaching more than 70,000 children, the British Government is working with the Zambian Government to improve access to quality secondary education with an innovative model of delivering education to underserved populations.





✅️Highlighted support rendered to the Keeping Girls in School (KGS) programme that provides grants to over 30,000 schoolgirls as a social safety net to support access to secondary education.





✅️The British Government is looking forward to discussing with the Zambian Government on how both countries can further cooperate to ensure sustained efforts to keep learners in school and to deliver quality education.