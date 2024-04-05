BRITISH HIGH COMMISSIONER APPLAUDS ZAMBIA’S DEBT RESTRUCTURING DEAL, ENCOURAGES ECONOMIC SUSTAINABILITY

In a recent meeting with Information and Media Minister Cornelius Mweetwa, British High Commissioner to Zambia, Nicholas Woolley, expressed optimism about the positive impact of Zambia’s debt restructuring deal with Euro bond holders. Woolley stated that this development would enhance investor confidence and bring significant economic benefits to the country.

During the courtesy call, High Commissioner Woolley emphasized the importance of maintaining a path of economic sustainability. He advised the Zambian government to continue implementing measures that support long-term financial stability and growth.

Furthermore, Woolley commended government for approving the Comprehensive Agriculture Transformation Support Programme for the period 2024 to 2033. This initiative is expected to play a key role in enhancing the agricultural sector and driving rural development in Zambia.

In response, Minister Mweetwa shared that government is actively working on the implementation of the Access to Information law. He revealed that specific steps towards enforcing the law would be announced soon, highlighting government’s commitment to promoting transparency and accountability in governance.

The remarks made by British High Commissioner and Information and Media Minister signify the positive collaboration between Zambia and the United Kingdom, reinforcing the potential for economic growth and development in the country. The debt restructuring deal and the focus on sustainable economic practices are vital steps towards achieving long-term stability and prosperity for Zambia.