British minister permits Prince Harry to use details of inquiry in court

Britain’s media minister agreed to let lawyers representing Prince Harry, singer Elton John, and others in their lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mail use documents submitted to a public inquiry.

In December, Harry and six other people were allowed to go to court to sue Associated Newspapers for hacking their phones and invading their privacy over the past 30 years. The publisher says the accusations are not true.

However the judge said they couldn’t use the payment records from ANL to private investigators without the government’s permission. These records were given to a public inquiry into press standards that finished in 2012.

Minister Lucy Frazer said on Friday that they have agreed to let these documents be shared.

She said that she doesn’t think it’s necessary to keep these documents private.

She said they would only be released for this case.

“This decision doesn’t say anything about the fairness of the case. That’s up to the courts to decide. ”

Harry has been part of many court cases at the High Court in London, and the ANL case is one of them.

Earlier this week, he tried to stop the British government from taking away his police protection when he is in Britain, but he lost. He said he will appeal the decision because he doesn’t think it’s fair. It was reported that he could have to pay about 1 million pounds (US$1. 26 million) in legal fees.

He took legal action against Mirror Group Newspapers for phone-hacking and other illegal activities and is also suing News Corp’s News Group Newspapers for getting confidential information about him and invading his privacy unlawfully.