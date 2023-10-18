British police officer ‘threatened with knife and raped’

A man was taken into custody because he allegedly attacked a woman near the Eiffel Tower.

The person who was hurt, who is 23 years old, said that a man with a knife attacked her near some bushes right before midnight on Monday.

According to Le Parisien, it is believed that the woman was walking with a friend at the Champ-de-Mars in Paris. She went behind a bush to use the bathroom.

The man is said to have attacked her by jumping on her and attempting to sexually assault her. When she tried to defend herself by pushing him away, he pulled out a knife and scared her. She didn’t resist anymore and he forced her to have sex against her will.

The person who got hurt is a British police officer. They were in Paris for a two-day trip with a friend.

The police took a 35-year-old person into custody later after about an hour, and they were kept in custody overnight.