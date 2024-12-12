British woman Lily Phillips opens up on sl3333ping with 100 men in one day

British OnlyFans creator Lily Phillips has shared her emotional response after participating in a controversial challenge to be intimate with 100 men in a single day. The event was documented in a YouTube film by Josh Pieters titled “I Sl3pt With 100 Men in One Day.”

In promotional clips for the documentary, Phillips reflected on the emotional and physical toll of the experience, breaking down in tears. While she had previously expressed enjoyment in past interviews, her post-challenge statements revealed a more complex reaction.

“It’s not for the weak girls if I’m honest. It was hard. I don’t know if I would recommend it,” she admitted.

Moments after Lily Philips has slept with 100 men in a day… pic.twitter.com/VC3sPo7OCL — Josh Pieters (@joshua_pieters) December 9, 2024

When pressed further, she struggled to fully articulate her feelings, explaining, “I think if you are a different type of girl it’s very like … it’s kinda like prostitution in a sense of like it’s just a different feeling. I don’t know how to explain it.”

Phillips described the experience as far more intense than anticipated, particularly due to the rapid pace of interactions. “Just one in one hour. It just feels intense,” she said.

Despite the challenges, Phillips has announced plans to take on an even more ambitious goal — setting a new record by being intimate with 1,000 men in 24 hours. Dubbed the “Record Breaking Event of the Year,” the challenge is set for January 2025, with participant recruitment already underway on her social media platforms.