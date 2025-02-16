“BROADCAST OF WITCHCRAFT TRAIL UNNECESSARY,” – HON

SUMAILI





Sun. Feb 16, 2025/Smart Eagles



Former National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister, the Hon. Rev. Mrs Godfridah Sumaili has frowned upon the scheduled broadcast of the WITCHCRAFT trail stating it is unnecessary especially in a Christian Nation such as Zambia .





Hon. Sumaili has advised the Chief Justice to stop the broadcast .





” Chief Justice , Stop the WITCHCRAFT trial broadcast. Do not glorify Satan and defile the nation of light, ” She charged .