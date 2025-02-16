“BROADCAST OF WITCHCRAFT TRAIL UNNECESSARY,” – HON
SUMAILI
Sun. Feb 16, 2025/Smart Eagles
Former National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister, the Hon. Rev. Mrs Godfridah Sumaili has frowned upon the scheduled broadcast of the WITCHCRAFT trail stating it is unnecessary especially in a Christian Nation such as Zambia .
Hon. Sumaili has advised the Chief Justice to stop the broadcast .
” Chief Justice , Stop the WITCHCRAFT trial broadcast. Do not glorify Satan and defile the nation of light, ” She charged .
Madam it is important because it is about people planning to kill the President.
To make us go through another sudden State Funeral let alone life loss!
Planning to kill the President. Are you saying it is not important?
What glorifying the devil? It is actually putting devil to shame. God made a revelation. This Rev Sumaili should have said Praise be to God for revealing those sagomas and NOT the rubbish she is talking about.
We all want to hear is it only JJB and his sagomas or even others.
We can’t all be in Lusaka yet we can follow the proceedings in our homes through live broadcast. So it is a good idea just like the ECL eligibility case.
There are experts in twisting stories so it better we all followed the proceedings on live broadcast.
Ba PF is it everything that you have to interject even the Reverend making empty noise! The only relief for her is being shameless.