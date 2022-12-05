BROTHER KILLS ELDER SISTER IN UNCLEAR CIRCUMSTANCES

By Oswald Sichone in Kafue

A 28 year old man of Kafue has gruesomely murdered his blood sister in unclear circumstance.



Alfred Mwango Kabunse, a clinical officer general by profession, allegedly killed his sister identified as Chanda Kabunse aged 35 years in their house after a drinking spree on Sunday.



A Kafue Times News Crew that rushed to the crime scene found scores of Kafue Estates residents watching in disbelief the lifeless body of Chanda.



Shasha Kabunse, the elder sister to both the suspect and the victim told Kafue Times that Alfred hacked the sisters body with unknown objects then partially burnt it.



“What happened is that my sister came back home on Saturday, on Sunday morning the victim and suspect decided to go on a drinking spree and after some time they came back home and continued drinking in the house. After some hours my youngest sister who had left home for work came back, found the house locked, she knocked but no one opened and that is how she got inside through the window and found our brother sleeping on the floor with stains of blood. After noticing blood, she became scared and came to inform me but I told her that we would go there tomorrow as we thought they two had a fight. So this morning I went to check on them but unfortunately I found the lifeless body of my sister while my brother was lying on the floor ” Chanda said.

Alfred has since been detained by Police as they conduct further investigations.