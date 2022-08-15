Brother of Marine blown up in Afghanistan kills himself near soldier’s memorial

According to his mother, the Marine whose brother was slain by a suicide bomber close to a memorial for their younger sibling last year when America left Afghanistan committed suicide.

Just a few days before the anniversary of the bombing that killed his brother, Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, 20, and a dozen other US soldiers at Kabul airport, Dakota Halverson, 28, committed himself in California.

According to the men’s mother, Shana Chappell, Dakota had “been talking a lot lately about how he just wants to be with Kareem, how much he misses him,” before taking his own life last week.

He was still having trouble accepting that he had actually left, she continued.

“He’d sneak into the cemetery at night and sleep on Kareem’s resting place. He took his life across from a permanent memorial we have here in town for his brother Kareem.”



Shana announced Dakota’s death on Facebook, writing: “This morning my son Dakota went to be with His brother Kareem,.”

In a follow-up post, the grieving mom blamed her latest loss on the “ripple effect” of the deadly US withdrawal, which she previously blamed on President “Biden’s negligence, ignorance and him being a traitor.”