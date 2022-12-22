BROTHERS HOLD WEDDINGS ON SAME DAY AND SAY WHY FEED SAME PEOPLE TWICE

Financial Discipline Chairperson Mooto writes….

Clocked 3 years in marriage today.

Gentlemen, marry when you still young and fresh. There is a sense of stability and peace that comes with marriage especially if you married the right one. I made that big decision at 24 years and many said I was too young; but I told them am ready. 3years later when I look back, definitely it is one of the best decisions I ever made.

By the way – I had a double wedding with my brother to save on costs; why feed the same people twice😂😂😂