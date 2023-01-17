Brothers-in-Theft get 11 years in jail

Two brothers from Chikankata District who abandoned their time-tested rich culture of grooming cattle and singing acapella in the Seventh Day Adventist Church to concentrate on criminality were yesterday sentenced to a combined 11 years in jail with hard labour by the Lusaka Magistrates Court.

The Hanseko brothers of Franco and David, despite their surname, have not been a in laughing mood in Lusaka as they robbed and pillaged government offices and other private business houses.

So daring were their raids that they even stole from Judge Fulgency Chisanga’s Chambers were they got a pressing iron and other items. Other victims of their thefts were Passport Office, Madison Life, Zambezi River Authority, to name but a few.

However, the duo’s luck ran out October, 2022 when young David Hanseko attempted to go solo and break into Zesco but was apprehended.

At his arrest, the Zesco guards gave him volts and amps of beatings. Fearing he would vomit the Lusala and sour he had for supper, David confessed that he used to steal with his brother and another accomplice Aaron Zulu. He also led police to the storage of their goods.

Acting on his forced confession, police also arrested Franco and Zulu.

Meanwhile, before sentencing, the two brothers sent the court laughing as they begged that one of them be released so that he could be bringing food to prison for his sibling. The Hanseko brothers also begged for leniency on grounds that their parents divorced and didn’t know there whereabouts, among many similar flimsy requests.

However, the Court laughed away their pleas and sent young brother David to 11 years with hard labour whilst elder brother Franco and accomplice Zulu were each handed 4 years with labour.

Kalemba