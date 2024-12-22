Bruce Mwape Sacked. Copper Queens Get Nora Häuptle As New Coach

NORA HÄUPTLE SIGN TWO YEARS CONTRACT – GHANA SOCCER NET

Nora Häuptle has signed a two-year contract with the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to become the head coach of the senior women’s national team, the Copper Queens, according to Ghanasoccernet.com.

During her tenure with Ghana, Häuptle guided the Black Queens to qualify for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) and secured the 2023 WAFU Zone B Women’s Cup.

The team also showed remarkable improvement under her leadership, including a competitive run in the Women’s Olympic qualifiers, where they narrowly lost to Zambia.

Despite these achievements, Häuptle declined a contract extension with the Ghana FA after her contract ended. She has now committed to the Copper Queens, following the dismissal of Bruce Mwape as head coach. A FAZ insider confirmed that the Executive Committee held a meeting to finalize Häuptle’s appointment.

Häuptle, who will earn a monthly salary of $7,000, is set to be officially introduced next week. Before her role with the Black Queens, she worked as a technical advisor to Ghana’s U-20 women’s national team during the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.