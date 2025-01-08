Augustine Mukoka shares



BRUCE MWAPE: Termination of His Contract Is Irregular



According to the two-year contract Copper Queens coach Bruce Mwape signed with FAZ pegged at $3500 a month, he is still in charge of the team up-to May 2025.





The contract he signed required that FAZ issued a one month notice before terminating it.



So, should Nora Hauptle take up the job this month, FAZ will be paying two Copper Queens coaches.





The decision to get rid of Bruce Mwape could be an attempt by Andrew Kamanga to save his election bid for FIFA office and FAZ in March.



Kamanga is avoiding to answer questions as to why Bruce Mwape is still in charge in the midst of sexual allegations investigation.





In a nutshell, Zambia will be paying $7000 + $3500 to two people for the same job.



NOTE: This is the thinking of a financial expert prudently running a highly indebted association such as FAZ.