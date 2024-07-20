Bruce Springsteen declared a billionaire by Forbes

Bruce Springsteen has officially entered the elite “triple comma club,” as Forbes reports his net worth now exceeds $1 billion.

The renowned magazine, known for tracking celebrity fortunes, reveals that Springsteen’s wealth has surged to $1.1 billion, marking his official entry into billionaire status. This significant financial milestone is attributed to several strategic business moves by the legendary musician.

In 2021, Springsteen made headlines by selling his music catalog to Sony for over $500 million, a deal that significantly boosted his wealth. Forbes highlights that in addition to his catalog sale, Springsteen continues to earn substantial income from concert ticket sales, as he remains active on tour with his E Street Band.

Springsteen’s success is further underscored by his impressive sales figures, with over 71 million albums sold in the United States and 140 million worldwide.

The rock icon’s accolades complement his financial achievements. Springsteen boasts 20 Grammy Awards, an Oscar, and a Tony, solidifying his status as one of the most accomplished musicians in history. Given these accomplishments, his new billionaire status comes as no surprise.