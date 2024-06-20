Brussels declines to host the Belgium-Israel match over anticipated protests

The municipal government of Brussels has declared that hosting an upcoming UEFA Nations League match between Belgium and Israel in the city is unfeasible due to security concerns and the anticipated likelihood of protests.

“The city of Brussels considers it impossible to organise a Belgium-Israel match in the King Baudouin Stadium,” a statement said.

“After a careful and in-depth analysis, we must conclude today that the announcement of such a match in our capital in these particularly troubled times will undoubtedly lead to large demonstrations and counter-demonstrations, jeopardising the safety of spectators, players, Brussels residents and our police forces.”

The match is set to take place on September 6.

Global demonstrations in response to Israel’s actions in Gaza have prompted protests in Belgium as well.

Pro-Palestinian activists have organised demonstrations and sit-ins at universities, prompting some Belgian universities to partially or completely sever ties with Israeli institutions.