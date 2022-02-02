Buhari Congratulates Guinea-Bissau President On Surviving Attempted Coup

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) had sent a congratulatory message to the President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo for surviving the attempted coup in his country on Tuesday.

Sustained gunfire near the seat of government in Bissau, the capital of the small coup-prone West African state of Guinea-Bissau, had been reported on Tuesday, even as ECOWAS condemned the attempted coup.

In a message on his official Facebook page on Wednesday, Buhari said, “I have spoken with President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau. I was very pleased to hear from him that the situation has been brought under control and that all is well; normalcy has been fully restored in the country.

“I congratulated him on surviving the coup attempt and commended the country’s loyal troops for the show of patriotism which led to their spectacular victory over disloyal military elements.

“The attempt to subvert the established constitutional order in Guinea Bissau is totally condemnable. Guinea-Bissauans and the Embalo administration will continue to enjoy the goodwill and support of the government and people of Nigeria.”

Photo credit: Facebook | Muhammadu Buhari