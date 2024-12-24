Arsenal winger, Bukayo Saka will be out of action for “a number of weeks” due to a hamstring injury he sustained during Arsenal’s 5-1 victory against Crystal Palace over the weekend.

When asked at a press conference on Monday about the condition of the 23-year-old England international, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta responded: “It’s not looking promising. He’ll be sidelined for many weeks.”

Saka was seen leaving Selhurst Park on crutches on Saturday, dampening a dominant second triumph over the Eagles within four days.

Saka is an integral part of Arsenal’s offence, having netted five goals and provided ten assists in the Premier League this season, and his absence will be significantly missed.

Arteta noted he was “planning some strategies” to adapt to the winger’s absence.

“We have dealt with the period when Martin (Odegaard) was out and the time when five or six defenders were unavailable,” he said. “We’re approaching it with a positive mindset.”