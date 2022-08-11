August 11, 2022

BURGLARY AT ECL’S HOUSE, DIRTY TRICK FROM OLD PF PLAY BOOK

IMBULWAMANO (PEOPLE WITH A CHRONIC DEFICIENCY OF SOUND MIND) are at it again, making false counter claims on the burglary at Edgar Lungu’s residence.

Clearly, the counter claims by some Patriotic Front members shows the dirty tricks from the old PF play book.

But common SENSE is asking the following ten (10) UNANSWERED questions!

1. How high is the boundary-wall at the residence were the burglary occurred?

2. How many burglars were involved?

3. Who tempered with the electric fence for burglary to gain access to the property?

4. Does the premises have CCTV security?

5. Is there an alarm system to the house?

6. Are the two (2) TVs pocket size to have gone over the boundary-wall effortlessly?

7. Why isn’t there evidence of stolen TVs passing over the boundary-wall?

8. Can someone explain why there is no evidence of tire-marks for a vehicle which could have carried the stolen items?

9. Did the burglars carry the stolen two (2) TVs on their head?

10. Could two (2) big TVs have vanished in thin air from a well secured property.

We say it again, IMBULWAMANO (PEOPLE WITH A CHRONIC DEFICIENCY OF SOUND MIND) are pointing accusing fingers at an innocent man.

If common sense is asking those INTELLIGENT questions, we expect the TRAINED MINDS to provide ANSWERS without DELAY.

ASWELL K. MWALIMU

11/08/2022

Checkmate S