BURIAL ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANDREW NTEWEWE

The Ntewewe and Maphenduka Family wishes to inform all relatives and friends that the late Andrew Ntewewe will be put to rest at Memorial Park on Wednesday, 25th October, 2023.

The funeral is being held at House No. 44 along Gwembe Road, off Kalomo Road in Chilenje South.

The full burial programme will be circulated. We take this opportunity to thank members of the public for your messages of sympathy and for the support you keep rendering to our families during this mourning period.

Andrew Ntewewe died from the University Teaching Hospital in the early hours of Saturday, 21st October, 2023 after an unsuccessful battle against kidney failure.

Isaac Mwanza

On behalf of the two Families