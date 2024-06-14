BURIAL OF FORMER FIRST LADY OF MALAWI SET FOR 14TH JUNE 2024

The body of former first lady Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri who died in a military plane crash alongside vice president Saulos Chilima and seven others will be laid to rest tomorrow Friday June 14, 2024 and the body has since departed for her home village in Balaka district.

She served as the country’s First Lady from 1999 to 2004. She had five children with former President Bakili Muluzi. A teacher by profession who also served as MP for Balaka west constituency from 2014 to 2019. She did not make it for a second term and Chilima took her as his adviser on women affairs, until her death.

She left a letter of how she wanted to be celebrated at her funeral..”Malemu Shanil Dzimbiri chaka chatha analemberatu pologalamu ya mwambo wa maliro awo.”

Mu kalatayi, mayi Dzimbiri analamulaso kuti; “Make sure there is enough bread, stork, milk and sugar (ENOUGH) osati munthu azidzapatsidwa tima piece tiwiri ta bread tosapaka stork ai, and osatinso round imodzi ai, coffee azidzangomwedwa basi mpaka kucha.” 😭

CREDIT: Malawi24