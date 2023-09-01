Burkina Faso and Russia discuss military ties

Burkina Faso’s interim President Ibrahim Traoré has held talks with a Russian delegation on military co-operation, the Burkinabe presidency says.

It said the visit, led by Russian Deputy Defence Minister Yunus-bek Yevkurov, was a follow-up to talks between Mr Traoré and President Vladimir Putin at the Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg in July.

The talks focused on aspects of military support including “the training of Burkinabe officer cadets and officers at all levels, including pilots in Russia”, the statement, issued on Thursday, said.

There were also discussions on areas of economic co-operation and nuclear energy, it said.

The visit comes as Russia seeks to step up efforts to court political and economic influence in Africa.

The Russian mercenary group Wagner, whose leader Yevgeny Prigozhin died in a plane crash last week, had wanted to expand its operations to Burkina Faso.