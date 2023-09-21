Burkina Faso assembly votes to send troops to Niger

Burkina Faso’s transitional parliament has unanimously voted to send troops to neighbouring Niger, where the military seized power on 26 July.

State TV quoted Defence Minister Col Maj Kassoum Coulibaly as saying the troops will have a three-month renewable stay in Niger, “fighting terrorism and contributing to stabilising Sahel states”.

Burkina Faso’s interim cabinet on 30 August approved the deployment of troops to Niger in anticipation of a planned military intervention by the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas).

Burkina Faso and Mali are among the few countries that have backed Niger’s military junta, which is under pressure from Ecowas to restore the democratically elected government or risk further sanctions and possible regional military intervention.

Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali have also signed an agreement to set up a joint body to co-ordinate efforts aimed at tackling “common challenges”, including a jihadist insurgency, general insecurity and underdevelopment.