A day after the African Union joined regional bloc Ecowas in suspending Burkina Faso as member over last week’s coup, reports indicate that the military junta that took power has dismissed the army and intelligence chiefs.

The former army chief, Brig Gen Gilbert Ouédraogo, has been replaced by the head of the junta Lt Col Paul-Henri Damiba – who will also serve as the country’s president.

The junta – which is officially known as the Patriotic Movement for Preservation and Restoration (MPSR) – also sacked intelligence chief Sr Col Francois Ouédraogo.

He was replaced by Sr Col Cyprien Kaboré, a member of the junta.

The junta also restored the country’s constitution, which was suspended after it ousted the president during the 23 January coup.

There’s been concern about the health of Burkina Faso’s ousted President Roch Kaboré and demands for his release from house arrest. On Monday envoys from West Africa and the UN said they had met him in the country.