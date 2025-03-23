BURKINA FASO PRESIDENT IBRAHIM TRAORE DECLARES HIS ASSETS, HE IS WORTH $128,566



BURKINA Faso’s 37 year old President Ibrahim Traore has declared his total net worth. Traore declares that he is worth $128,566 translating to K3,599,848.





He has instructed everyone serving in his government to declare their assets by Monday 24, March 2025 adding that failure to which will attract speed prosecution. He has warned that whoever makes false declaration to appear rich will be punished warning that he won’t entertain corruption.





And Traore has rejected his salary increment saying he will continue to get paid what was due to him as a soldeir before he took over government in Burkina Faso.





However, Traore has also banned all those serving in government from doing any business with the state. He says the move is aimed at curbing corruption.