Burkina Faso’s President, Ibrahim Traoré, has banned the use of British and French colonial-style wigs by judges, marking a significant step towards decolonizing the country’s judicial system.





The ban aims to foster national identity and assert the country’s sovereignty, as colonial-era wigs have long been symbols of foreign influence in African legal systems.





Burkina Faso joins other African nations in discarding such relics in favor of indigenous traditions.



DW Africa News