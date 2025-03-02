Burna Boy Breaks Silence on Lamborghini Scandal, Trolls Socialite in Viral Freestyle

Grammy Award winner Burna Boy has addressed allegations from Nigerian socialite Sophia Egbueje, who claims he failed to deliver on a promise to gift her a Lamborghini after chowing her like agege bread.

Socialite Accuses Burna Faling to Buy Lambo After Chowing Her

In a now-viral leaked audio recording, Sophia accused Burna Boy of not fulfilling his commitment to buy her the luxury car after having relations with her.

In the audio, Sophia claimed that her friend Ama Reginald and Burna Boy’s associate Manny convinced her to meet with the artist. Burna Boy allegedly promised her a Lamborghini in exchange for some time in the sack with her. However, after their encounter, the promised luxury car was never delivered.

Burna Boy Breaks Silence on Lamborghini Scandal

Reacting to the accusations, the Last Last hitmaker took to his socials and shared a freestyle on Friday afternoon. In an Instagram Story, Burna Boy trolled Sophia Egbueje with a freestyle asking her why she was losing her cool over his failure to buy her a Lamborghini after chowing her.

“No do no do, no do no do. Mo sha sofun. If you no getti me. forget about it. I no buy Lambo, is that why you are shouting? Them dey. Where dem dey? We no dey see dem at all,” he freestyles in the video.

Watch the video of Burna Boy responding to Sophia Egbueje below:

I no buy lambo, is that why you are cr¥ing? Burna Boy shades Miss Lambo for opueh pic.twitter.com/ChGnrkX4lx

