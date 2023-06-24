Burna Boy mocks Paulo Okoye for placing N5million bid on a fan who wished Davido death

Nigerian superstar singer, Burna Boy has made has taunted popular talent manager, Pauloo Okoye over the 5 million bid he placed on a fan, who wished Davido death.

Recently, a troll had wished Davido death, Pauloo Okoye had urged anyone who had his contact to track him down.

He had promised to reward him or her handsomely, as he wanted the troll needs to explain his insensitive tweet.

“Is good to find this guy!! What is this??? I’m putting 5M to find this guy’s location. To just explain this tweet.

Reacting to it, Burna Boy took to his Instagram page to mock him.

Sharing several laughing emojis, he wrote, “5 million Naira”.