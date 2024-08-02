BURUNDI GIVES 5,000 TONNES OF FOOD TO AID ZAMBIA’S DROUGHT RELIEF EFFORTS



Burundi has provided 5000 tonnes of maize, rice and beans to help Zambia in mitigating the effects of the drought that has impacted the country.



Visiting President of Burundi Evariste Ndayishimiye made this announcement when he addressed the Zambian parliament this morning.



In his address, President Ndayishimiye expressed gratitude and admiration for Zambia’s contributions to Africa’s liberation movements, stating that the donation is a token of the brotherly love and solidarity that binds the two nations.



President Ndayishimiye has also underscored the importance of trade and investment between Burundi and Zambia and invited Zambian businessmen to invest in Burundi as his country has aligned its economic operators and investors through a strengthened Public-Private Partnership –PPP- system.



On regional security, President Ndayishimiye expressed concern over the insecurity in the Democratic Republic of Congo –DRC- and commended Zambia for its efforts through the Southern African Development Community –SADC- to restore peace and security in that country.



The visiting head of state has also pledged his country’s commitment to contributing to regional peace and stability affirming that Burundi intends to join SADC in all its efforts to bring peace to the DRC, as it is already a geographical member.