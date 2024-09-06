Burundi Gives Zambia Food to Help with Drought



Zambia’s Vice President, Mutale Nalumango, has promised that the government is working hard to solve the drought problem. The government is building and fixing dams, drilling boreholes, and setting up irrigation systems to help communities that are affected by the drought.



Vice President Nalumango thanked the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) and other ministries for helping with relief efforts.



Nalumango spoke at the official handover of food donated by Burundi in Lusaka. She said the donation, announced by Burundi’s President Evariste Ndayishimiye, shows the close friendship between Zambia and Burundi.



Evelyne Butoyi, Burundi’s Ambassador to Zambia, agreed that the two countries have a strong relationship and many things in common.



So, Zambia and Burundi are helping each other out and working together to face challenges like the drought!



KUMWESU SEPT 5, 2024.