Burundi  Withdraws Troops from Eastern Congo Amid Ongoing M23 Rebel Conflict

Burundian authorities on Tuesday pulled their soldiers out of Bukavu, rebel controlled city in the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to four sources who spoke with Reuters.

Included in the sources are a Burundian army officer and two United Nations officials.

The army officer said, “the Burundian troops are withdrawing from Democratic Republic of Congo.”

“A number of trucks filled with military arrived in the country since yesterday,” the officer added.

The reports of Burundi withdrawing its military came soon after President Evariste Ndayishimiye delivered a speech on national television six days ago warning that the conflict in DRC risks sparking a regional war.

A government statement released Monday said Ndayishimiye met with U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres over the weekend to discuss several issues, including the conflict in DRC’s eastern region.

Ndayishimiye and Guterres shared concern “about the deterioration of the security situation in the east of the DRC, a neighboring and brother country of Burundi,” the statement read.

The Burundi government statement said the fighting in DRC is “a situation that is getting worse and worse and that could spread to the entire region, probably starting with the countries that border the DRC.”

Ndayishimiye called on “the international community to work to dismantle all negative foreign forces present on Congolese soil, so that the population can find peace and security,” according to the government statement.

Some information was sourced from Reuters.