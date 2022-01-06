BURUNDIAN BUSINESSMAN SHOT DEAD IN HIS SHOP BY UNKNOWN CRIMINALS

A BUSINESSMAN has been shot dead while his worker is battling for his life at the University Teaching Hospital after they were attacked by unknown criminals.

Robert Talisisi, 27, a Burundian was shot dead by unknown criminals while in his shop in Lusaka’s Chainda Township.

In a statement to Mwebantu, police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the criminals also stole unknown amounts of money.

He said Mr. Talisisi sustained a fatal bullet wound on his head and died instantly while his worker Fabrice Ntakirutimana, 22, was short in the stomach.

Mr. Hamoonga said Mr Ntakirutimana is in a critical condition at the University Teaching Hospital.

“Police recieved a report of Murder and Aggravated robbery from Richard Jean-Marie aged 22 of unmarked house in Chainda a Burundian National who reported that his fellow national Robert Talisisi aged 27 was shot dead by unknown criminals whilst in his shop in Chainda,” he said.

Mr. Hamoonga said when police visited the scene of crime, two empty cartilages for an Ak-47 rifle were picked one inside the shop and another one from outside.

“The body has been taken to University Teaching Hospital Mortuary.Police are investigating the matter,” he said.

The incident happened yesterday at around 22:10 hours in Chainda.- Mwebantu