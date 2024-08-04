BURUNDI’S JOURNEY TO STABILITY AND RECONCILIATION REMARKABLE – KAMPYONGO



His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Burundi, Evariste Ndayishimiye, provided an insightful update on the nation’s progress towards stability and reconciliation. Addressing the Parliament of Zambia, he shared the significant strides Burundi has made in establishing a stable and functioning government.





Burundi, long plagued by political instability and civil unrest, has faced immense challenges over the years. Many of its citizens were displaced, seeking refuge in neighboring countries like Zambia. The President’s address brought a sense of hope and relief to many who have closely followed Burundi’s journey.



The President assured the audience that Burundi is now a reconciled nation, with the doctrine of separation of powers firmly in place.



“Burundi has been a troubled nation for some time,” acknowledged Hon. Kampyongo.



“To hear this update from the President is indeed refreshing. It signifies a new chapter for Burundi and its people.”



The President’s visit and his reassuring message are not just symbolic but also indicative of the tangible progress made on the ground. It is a testament to the resilience and determination of the Burundian people and their leadership.