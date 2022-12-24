JUST IN: BUS CONDUCTOR LOSES LEGS IN GREAT NORTH ROAD MISHAP

By Lovemore Sondashi

A road traffic accident along the Great North Road has left a Mbwe Motorways Conductor without legs.

According to details obtained from witnesses the driver attempted to avoid a pothole when the tragic incident occured.

The ZhongTong Bus registration number AIC 1045 was enroute from Nakonde Border to Mufulira District on the Copperbelt Province when the unidentified driver lost control and hit into a tanker truck which was heading the same direction hence the rear impact injured most passengers.

Victims were rushed to receive treatment at Chilonga Mission Hospital in Mpika District in Muchinga Province.

According to Mpika Council-Public Relations Officer Mushota Mpundu says an emergency response via Fire Brigade Officers at the scene were on time to ferry victims to Chilonga Mission Hospital.

The Bus Conductor is reported to be in a critical condition and is expected undergo specialist treatment for the severe injuries sustained