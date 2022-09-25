Bus driver’s excessive speed caused UNZA accident which claimed 11 lives – Police

POLICE say this morning’s road traffic accident at the entrance of the University of Zambia Great East Road Campus was caused by excessive speed by the public passenger Toyota Hiace bus driver who failed to control his vehicle and hit into a Zambia National Service low bed Truck head-on coming from the opposite lane.

The bus driver died on the spot along with eight other passengers while two others succumbed to their injuries after arriving at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga has confirmed the death toll to Kalemba saying of the dead, seven males and four females.

“Manda Hill Police post recorded a Fatal Road Accident that involved eleven fatalities(Ten died on the spot and one at the hospital,” Hamoonga stated.

‘The accident involved a male driver Warrant Officer Class Two Spoon who was driving a Zambia National Service Low bed truck registration number ZNS 666F from West to East whose damage was front part extensively damaged and the driver died on the spot,” he added.

Hamoonga said the Toyota Hiace was carrying 14 Passengers and was headed in the Western direction when the accident happened.

“Nine passengers from the Public Service Vehicle sustained fatal injuries while five passengers sustained serious injuries all are admitted at Levy Mwanawasa,” he said.

“Another vehicle involved was a Toyota Corolla registration number BAD 8759 that was driven by male Fred Kadongole which had a damaged front right fender, right Head lamp, and bonnet. The driver escaped unhurt,” Hamoonga revealed.

He added; “The accident occurred due to excessive speed by the driver of the Toyota Hiace who lost control of the motor vehicle and went to hit into the Zambia National Service low bed Truck head-on that was in the opposite lane”.

“The eight bodies of the deceased have been deposited in University Teaching Hospital Mortuary while three are at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital Mortuary awaiting identification, post-mortem and burial,” stated Hamoonga.

