BUS DRIVERS TRIGGERED THE RIOTS IN KABWE – POLICE

POLICE in Central Province have revealed that yesterday’s unrest in Kabwe was sparked by bus drivers’ refusal to move out of illegal bus stops which were designated by the local authorities for operation.

Yesterday, Kabwe was almost turned up side down as reports confirmed by videos circulating all over the internet that street vendors had taken to the streets in protest after they were removed from their illegal trading spots.

Central Province police commissioner, Charity Chanda told #Kalemba the street vendors had previously complied with the notices to relocate to designated areas.

However, on Tuesday morning, a group of bus drivers decided to meet with the Kabwe mayor, resulting in heightened excitement among their members and some traders used the chance to their advantage.

“The police then intervened and dispersed the gathering, leading to further unrest,” Chanda explained.

In response to the situation, the police took immediate action and managed to apprehend 19 individuals involved in the protests.

The detainees consisted of five women and fourteen men, with five being charged with conduct likely to breach peace and the rest with riotous behavior.

Currently, Police have intensified their patrols in the central business area, markets, and surrounding areas.

Commissioner Chanda emphasized that the police would not tolerate any form of riotous behavior and encouraged those with grievances to engage with stakeholders instead of resorting to violence.

Chanda noted that calm had been restored but additional support from paramilitary officers has been reinforced in readiness to handle any potential unrest.

