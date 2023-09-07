BUS FARES INCREASED

Bus fares have been increased after the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) approved the request by operators owing to the recent hike in fuel prices.



According to the chart released by RTSA, Intercity Long distance fares have been increased by 8% with Copperbelt local and other towns’ bus fares going up by K1.50



Inter-Mine and Peri Urban bus fares on the Copperbelt have been increased by K3.

Lusaka Peri-Urban bus fares have gone up by K2.50.



RTSA acting Head of Public Relations Mukela Mangolwa said the changes in the bus fares are effective 7th September, 2023.