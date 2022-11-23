BUS OPERATORS CLAIMING TO HAVE BEEN CHASED OUT OF KULIMA TOWER BUS STATION ORDERED TO GO BACK

By Musonda Kalumba

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has ordered all bus operators claiming to have been chased out of Kulima Tower Bus Station by alleged UPND cadres to go back to the station and continue operating.

On Monday this week, some Kulima Tower Bus Station drivers represented by Bruce Mukumbila told Phoenix News that they were allegedly removed from the by a group of UPND cadres who are said to be running an active branch and collecting money from contributions made among bus drivers from the 13 routes available in the station and using it to finance the branch.

But Ministry of Local Government Permanent Secretary In Charge of Administration Maambo Hamaundu says no political party cadre has authority to chase a bus operator out of a station, as the mandate of running a station falls under the local authority.

Mr. Hamaundu tells Phoenix News that as far as the ministry is concerned, no one who has been chased out of the station, but that if this is the case, the affected drivers should go back to station and continue operating, stating that the ministry does not condone anyone who purports to hold authority or power to chase operators out of the station except the station manager.

And Governance and Human Rights Activist Wesley Miyanda says such a happening at the station is taking the nation back to the days of caderism, hence the need for those responsible to quickly intervene in the welfare of the affected drivers.

