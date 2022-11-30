BUS OWNERS MUST START PAYING FOR PLAYING ZAMBIAN MUSIC – ZAMCOPS

By Womba Kasela

The Zambia Music Copyright Protection Society – ZAMCOPS has disclosed plans to start charging Public Service Vehicles- PSV for playing music composed by its members.

ZAMCOPS Vice Board Chairperson Danny Mwikisa tells Byta FM news that the Association is currently in talks with the government to ensure it is enforced into law.

Mwikisa states that motorists will be able to pay for the music when paying for their Road Tax at the Road Transport and Safety Agency – RTSA at a fee yet to be concluded.

He however adds that the Association is yet to initiate a device that will be able to detect once the music has been played in the vehicles.

Meanwhile, ZAMCOPS General Manager Mirrious Siamutondo has urged artists across the country to register their music with the association to enjoy the economic and moral rights of their artistic works.