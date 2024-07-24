BUSHFIRES ANNOY PRESIDENT HICHILEMA



President Hakainde Hichilema has lamented the continuous bushfires in the central province.



The Head of State has since appealed to the traditional leaders to help curb bushfires, further complaining that the bushfires deplete forests needed for livestock farmers.



ZANIS reports that the Head of State made the call during a meeting with six traditional leaders at Amatheon Agri farm in Mumbwa District of Central Province this morning.



President Hichilema, who was greeted with bushfires on his way to agro-company, said the chiefs should help curb indiscriminate bushfires because they are a threat to the environment as well as livestock farmers.



Meanwhile, shortly after the President’s meeting with the traditional leaders where he called for a stop on bushfires, a fierce fire swept through near where choppers were parked forcing pilots to relocate them.



President Hichilema also observed that there’s need to address legacy issues of encroachment of the farm for Amatheon Agri Company.



Meanwhile, the Head of state advised the company which is also involved in agro-processing to introduce grower schemes to empower the locals.