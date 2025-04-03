Bushiri expresses support for Omotoso after acquittal, draws parallels to his own legal struggles



Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has expressed support for Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso following his recent acquittal on all charges, including rape, human trafficking, and racketeering, after an eight-year legal battle.



Bushiri views Omotoso’s acquittal as evidence of systemic persecution against foreign religious leaders in South Africa. He drew parallels between Omotoso’s ordeal and his own legal struggles, alleging both cases reflect a pattern of judicial harassment targeting prosperous foreign clerics.





Bushiri wrote that Omotoso was “caged like an animal,” leading to a ruined reputation and destroyed ministry, and questioned whether this outcome constitutes justice or torture.





In a recent development, a Malawian court ruled that Shepherd Bushiri will be extradited to South Africa. This decision comes after Bushiri faced legal challenges in South Africa, including charges of rape and money laundering, which he has consistently denied.