Bushiri given honorary doctorate degree from India

Leader of ECG Jesus Nation Church Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has been given an honorary doctorate degree of transformation leadership.

According to spokesperson for prophet Bushiri, Ephraim Nyondo, Prophet Bushiri has gotten the honorary doctorate degree from the Myles Leadership University which is headquartered in Hyderabad in India.

Vice Chancellor of the University Professor K. Ravi Archarya who was speaking during the conferment ceremony in Lilongwe on Sunday, the gesture is aimed at recognising the important role prophet Bushiri is playing.

Professor Archarya said the Goshen City Visionaire is playing an outstanding role in the areas of youth and women development, spiritual guidance, mentorship, nation building, leadership and philanthropy.

In his acceptance speech, Bushiri said his obligation to humanity is to ensure that the world is a better place for everyone and he appreciates that there are other people who values his contribution.

During the same event, the University also conferred an honorary doctorate degree in Humanitarian Work on Bushiri’s wife, Prophetess Mary.