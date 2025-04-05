Bushiri supports Timothy Omotoso after acquittal, vows not to return to South Africa

Malawian Prophet Sheppard Bushiri has publicly expressed his support for Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso following his acquittal in a high-profile South African case on April 2, 2025.

Omotoso, leader of Jesus Dominion International, was cleared of 32 charges, including rape, human trafficking, and racketeering, after an eight-year trial in the Eastern Cape High Court.

Judge Irma Schoeman ruled that the prosecution failed to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt, citing poor cross-examination and prosecutorial errors.

Bushiri, a fugitive in Malawi since fleeing South Africa in November 2020 while on bail for fraud and money laundering charges, took to Facebook on April 3, 2025, to comment on Omotoso’s verdict. He described the pastor’s ordeal as “torture” and urged Omotoso to leave South Africa, fearing possible deportation due to his foreign national status.

Drawing parallels to his own legal troubles, Bushiri reiterated his refusal to return to South Africa, despite a recent ruling by Malawi’s Chief Resident Magistrate Court ordering his extradition. He characterized South Africa’s justice system as biased against successful foreign religious leaders, a stance amplified by Omotoso’s acquittal. Bushiri’s legal team has appealed the extradition order, and his future remains uncertain as of April 5, 2025.