BUSINESS BETWEEN DRC AND ZAMBIA NORMALIZES FOLLOWING REOPENING OF BORDERS



The Southern Africa Development Community -SADC- Truck Drivers Association and Cross-Border Traders say business between the Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC and Zambia has returned to normal following the reopening of the borders that were closed.



Last Week, Zambia temporarily closed its three border crossings with the DRC due to protests in that country which were later reopened after talks between the two governments.



SADC Truck Drivers’ Association President Eugene Ndhlovu has confirmed to phoenix news that business resumed this week and that the flow of traffic has normalized, with trucks carrying Zambian products entering DRC without any hindrance.



Mr. Ndhlovu has also disclosed that security has been heightened with people from both countries conducting business normally.



And Copperbelt Cross-Border Traders and Integrated Business Association Secretary General Poster Jumbe has also confirmed a quick rebound in business activities after the border reopening as traders strive to recover profits lost during the closure of the borders.



