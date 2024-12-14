BUSINESS COALITION CONDEMNS LCC’s 300% INCREASE IN PROPERTY TAX



THE Business Coalition Taskforce (BCT) has condemned the gazetted proposal by Lusaka City Council and other councils to impose a 300% increase in the Main Valuation Roll on property leaseholders. The taskforce has urged Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gary Nkombo to intervene urgently and halt the proposed increases.



In a statement, Thursday, the BCT Committee challenged the Lusaka City Council and other local councils to demonstrate to ratepayers the tangible services provided in return for the fees already collected.



“The Business Coalition Taskforce (BCT), a non-political alliance of businesses is unequivocal in its support for a private sector led economy. BCT strongly condemns the gazetted intent by Lusaka City Council



News Diggers