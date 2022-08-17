BUSINESS COMMUNITY URGED TO RESPOND POSITIVELY TO IMPROVEMENTS IN ECONOMY BY REDUCING PRICES OF GOODS AND SERVICES

By Balewa Zyuulu

Government has challenged the business community to consider responding positively to improvements in the economic fundamentals by reducing prices of goods and services.

Ministry of Information and Media Director Spokesperson Thabo Kawana is reacting to the decision by Shoprite Zambia to engage suppliers in a bid to ensure a reduction in commodity prices stocked by the chain store and some banks’ decision to reduce lending rates on loans.

Mr. Kawana says it is time that all the other business entities such as Multichoice also responded favorably since government has already created a conducive environment for such businesses to thrive.

He says since the Kwacha has been gradually gaining against the world’s major convertible currencies such as the Dollar, it is only imperative that all business houses respond accordingly.

And Mr. Kawana is confident that with all the measures being put in place by government, the cost of living and cost of doing business will reduce.

PHOENIX NEWS