BUSINESS MOGUE GOES SANTA ON CHOMA, PROMISES SCHOLARSHIPS TO POLICE OFFICERS

By Kelvin Muzelenga

African Union Holdings Chairman, James Ndambo has promised to provide scholarships to committed police officers to study any course of their choice to enhance their services to the community.

The South African based Zambian has tasked the provincial administration and regional police command to identify the deserving officers that are looking to advance their education.

Byta FM Staffer, Kelvin Muzelenga reports that Ndambo does not give a specific limit of officers needed to study, but says the initiative seeks to help police officers to understand complex issues, especially in the fight against corruption.

During the hand-over of the refurbished Choma Central Police Station on Tuesday afternoon, Ndambo also said he wants officers to learn latest technologies of countering crime.

And Southern Province Minister, Cornelius Mweetwa has welcomed the gesture saying the fight against corruption requires constant research.

Mweetwa said sending officers to do refresher courses will contribute to the fight against corruption in the nation.