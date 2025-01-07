BUSINESSMAN ARRESTED FOR BRIBING DEPUTY PS



Yusuuf Saiid Abdidahir, a 45-year-old businessman from the Itawa area in Ndola, has been arrested for allegedly bribing a permanent secretary with K8,000 to secure the release of his impounded truck, which was said to be smuggling 1,392 bags of mealie meal into the Democratic Republic of Congo.





He was charged with one count of corrupt practices, contrary to Section 19(2) of the Anti-Corruption Act Number 3 of 2012.



According to details provided, between 1st November and 27th December 2024, the accused, who is the Director at Gaban Trucking and Trading Limited, allegedly offered and gave K8,000 to the Deputy Permanent Secretary for the Copperbelt Province.



Timothy Moono, the Head of Corporate Communications at the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), stated that following the interception, the truck was handed over to the Zambia Revenue Authority in Ndola for further investigations and processing.



Abdidahir has since been released on bond and is expected to appear in court shortly.