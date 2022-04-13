Businessman fires gunshots at army personnel in Ndola

A 36-Year-old Tanzanian of Lubuto West Township in Ndola has been arrested for allegedly shooting and attempting to run over Zambia Army personnel who were on their routine training near the Commando Unit last Friday.

Samir Sallah, who is a director at Ngoro Ngoro Haulage Company, is alleged to have fired gunshots and attempted to run over the soldiers who were on their usual training.

This was after Sallah was stopped from passing where the soldiers were doing their routine training on Mukolwe Commando road.