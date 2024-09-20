BUSINESSMAN SUES STATE OVER HIS $300,000 ELEPHANT IVORY TUSKS



A BUSINESSMAN has sued the state in the Lusaka High Court, seeking an order to either release his two ivory tusks or to be paid US$300,000, the value of the tusks currently held by the Department of National Parks and Wildlife.



Peter Edward Bartosz, who has cited the Attorney General as the respondent, is also seeking an order that he is the legal owner of the ivory tusks in the possession of the Department of National Parks and Wildlife.



He further wants an order compelling the state to issue a replacement permit, damages for loss of use of the ivory, damages for inconvenience, mental anguish and torture.



News Diggers