Businessman who bought HH’s jacket for 2.5 million awarded a tender to supply oil by Government

This is under tender no MOE PSU/0B/G/03/B/2021 to bring in 531,000 million diesel and 267,000 million of petrol.

A 34 years businessman, Jonathan Kondowe popularity known Mr kays the owner of PG Farms in Mutanda Kalumbila district is a shareholder in Harvest Group of Companies which has been single sourced to supply oils in Zambia.

He bought Hakainde Hichilema’s jacket at K2.5 million, the red jacket that was alllegedly worn by President Hakainde Hichilema during his 127 days treason imprisonment in 2017.

Kondowe is a share holder in this company contracting the Minister’s company.