Businessman who bought HH’s jacket for 2.5 million awarded a tender to supply oil by Government
This is under tender no MOE PSU/0B/G/03/B/2021 to bring in 531,000 million diesel and 267,000 million of petrol.
A 34 years businessman, Jonathan Kondowe popularity known Mr kays the owner of PG Farms in Mutanda Kalumbila district is a shareholder in Harvest Group of Companies which has been single sourced to supply oils in Zambia.
He bought Hakainde Hichilema’s jacket at K2.5 million, the red jacket that was alllegedly worn by President Hakainde Hichilema during his 127 days treason imprisonment in 2017.
Kondowe is a share holder in this company contracting the Minister’s company.
The Rich will become Richer and a NEW clique of T****VES will be formed while ordinary Zambians will be subjected to NEWER and HARSHER austerity IMF measurers.
And Zesco Directors will be building wall fences as far as the eye can see or where you need a binoculars to see a quarter of it . for a poor person like me to reach the end i need to pay 100 kwacha to a cabbie
Fertilizer deal –???
Oil deal —- ???
Still—-UPND is far much better than the PATRIOTIC FOOLS.