Busta Rhymes has been charged with assault for allegedly beating up his assistant for being on his phone while working

American rapper Busta Rhymes has reportedly been charged with assault for allegedly beating up his assistant for being on his phone while working.

The 12-time Grammy Award nominee, whose real name is Trevor Tahiem Smith Jr., turned himself in over the incident on January 10, the day he dropped teasers for his upcoming album Dragon Season, the New York Post reports.

Rhymes, 52, was previously charged with assault in 2015 for allegedly throwing a protein drink at a staff member in a Manhattan gym.

It comes after Rhymes was recorded throwing a drink at a woman when she touched him in Las Vegas in February 2023.

The music artist was accompanied by a posse when the overzealous fan grabbed him from behind and touched his butt.

The woman, identified as Nikita Mathis, confirmed to The Shade Room that she was the person who touched Busta.

‘I didn’t mean to touch his behind, honestly. I was just happy to meet him and wanted a picture,’ the fashion boutique owner admitted.

Mathis also noted that she had attended the conference, where Busta ‘gave a very encouraging speech to entrepreneurs.’

She added, ‘I have been a long-time fan. I admit I shouldn’t have touched him at all, but he’s Busta. I just felt like I could possibly get a pic.’

The drink thrown was reportedly an open plastic cup of water that Rhymes swiftly used in his defence.